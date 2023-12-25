(KRON) – The Bay Area is forecasted to have rainy weather for the week of Christmas, according to the National Weather Service.

The first round of rain is predicted for Wednesday through Thursday. The rain is predicted to be less than one inch in the Bay. However, the North Bay is forecasted to have 0.5-2 inches of rain.

The second round of rain is forecasted from late Thursday through Saturday. According to NWS, this system could range from one to three inches in the coastal ranges and 0.2-1 inches in the interior.

For your safety, allow extra time for travel and leave space in between cars. Cleaning your gutters and storm drainers can also be helpful.