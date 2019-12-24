Rainy Christmas Day expected across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s going to be a rainy Christmas Day across the Bay Area – so pack your umbrella and allow extra travel time if you can.

Tuesday will remain dry if you’re celebrating this Christmas Eve, with lows noticeably cooler than they were last week.

Daytime highs will peak in the low to mid-50s’ after a much chillier morning in the 30’s and 40’s.

Rain makes its way into the Bay Area late Tuesday and overnight into Christmas morning.

Skies should begin to clear later Christmas Day, setting us up for a dry finish to the holiday week.

Latest News Headlines: