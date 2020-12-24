SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re going to have a rainy Christmas, Bay Area!
All the more reason to stay at home, as ordered by the state.
Storms will arrive later in the morning, likely after you’ve had breakfast and opened Christmas gifts, for those of you that celebrate.
The National Weather forecasts the most rainfall will shower down on the Bay Area on Friday evening — perfect weather to cuddle on the couch and enjoy some late holiday movies and warm drinks!
The North Bay will see the first sprinkles of rain starting in Sonoma County. San Francisco and the East Bay should see the wet weather by the afternoon, continuing south throughout Friday.
The northern Sierras are under a winter storm warning starting 4 p.m. Friday. NWS said mountain travel will be difficult and people should keep chains, extra warm clothing and food on them.
Latest Stories:
- Rainy Christmas: When and where wet weather comes to Bay Area
- Stimulus checks: Republicans block $2,000 increase, here’s when next vote will be
- Fauci day: Infectious disease expert honored on Christmas Eve birthday
- California first state to hit 2 million cases
- Track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve with NORAD