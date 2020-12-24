Rainy Christmas: When and where wet weather comes to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re going to have a rainy Christmas, Bay Area!

All the more reason to stay at home, as ordered by the state.

Storms will arrive later in the morning, likely after you’ve had breakfast and opened Christmas gifts, for those of you that celebrate.

The National Weather forecasts the most rainfall will shower down on the Bay Area on Friday evening — perfect weather to cuddle on the couch and enjoy some late holiday movies and warm drinks!

The North Bay will see the first sprinkles of rain starting in Sonoma County. San Francisco and the East Bay should see the wet weather by the afternoon, continuing south throughout Friday.

Here's a list that you should all check twice…tips to keep in mind as 2 storms approach (Christmas Day & Sunday). Stay safe for the holidays! #cawx #rain pic.twitter.com/KzCOEHgCKE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 24, 2020

The northern Sierras are under a winter storm warning starting 4 p.m. Friday. NWS said mountain travel will be difficult and people should keep chains, extra warm clothing and food on them.