Rainy start to Thursday making for wet commute across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s going to be a wet start to your Thursday across the Bay Area, so don’t forget your umbrella if you’re heading out early!

Rainfall early Thursday will make for wet conditions as you get out on the roads, so take it slow and remember to have your headlights and wipers on!

Showers are expected to continue for much of the early part of the morning commute.

Rainfall tapers off quickly mid-morning, with roadways improving quickly under plenty of expected sunshine for the rest of the day ahead.

Sunshine and dry skies continue Friday, but cloudy skies and rainier conditions return next week.

Temperatures will remain chilly, similar to yesterday, in the mid to upper 50’s, with much of the same expected for tomorrow.

