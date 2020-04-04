Live Now
Rainy weekend as Bay Area stays at home

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area residents who are staying home due to the coronavirus outbreak won’t be missing out on any sunshine this weekend as rain makes a return.

Two storms will make for a wet and windy weekend for the Bay Area and the Central Coast.

After dry overnight conditions showers push into the Bay Area mid-morning Saturday with anywhere from a half an inch to an inch of rainfall expected through the day. 

The heaviest and most widespread rain will fall on Sunday.

Temperatures will also be cooler under cloudier skies with highs today in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. 

Skies will remain cloudy through the day as well as into Sunday before periods of sunshine work back into the forecast as rain chances diminish Monday and Tuesday.

