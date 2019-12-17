Rallies supporting Trump impeachment scheduled across Bay Area

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rallies around the Bay Area are scheduled Tuesday night ahead of a historic vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives will take a historic vote on Wednesday before departing for the holidays.

Some of the rallies happening Tuesday around the Bay Area include:

  • San Francisco
    Rally at 5 p.m. at San Francisco Federal Building at 90 7th Street, with a march to the Montgomery BART station entrance
  • Oakland
    Rally at 4 p.m. at street intersection at Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Avenue
  • Castro Valley
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Castro Valley Blvd. and Redwood Rd.
  • Cupertino
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Cupertino City Center, southeast intersection of Stevens Creek and De Anza Blvd.
  • El Cerrito
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. at El Cerrito Plaza, all four corners on San Pablo Ave.
  • Emeryville
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Powell Street and Christie Avenue
  • Livermore
    5:30 p.m. at Flagpole Plaza
  • Napa
    5:30 p.m. at Veterans Parks
  • Mountain View
    Candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. at Gateway Park (Castro Street and El Camino Real)
  • Palo Alto
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Lytton Plaza, University Ave & Emerson St.
  • Petaluma
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Mail Depot parking lot
  • Redwood City
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Sequoia Station – intersection of Jefferson and El Camino Real
  • San Mateo
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. in front of Ana Furniture across from hillsdale Mall
  • San Rafael
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. at San Rafael City Plaza
  • Santa Rosa
    Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square
  • Walnut Creek
    Rally at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Mt. Diablo Blvd. and Main St.

