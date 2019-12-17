Rallies supporting Trump impeachment scheduled across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rallies around the Bay Area are scheduled Tuesday night ahead of a historic vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives will take a historic vote on Wednesday before departing for the holidays.

Some of the rallies happening Tuesday around the Bay Area include:

San Francisco

Rally at 5 p.m. at San Francisco Federal Building at 90 7th Street, with a march to the Montgomery BART station entrance

Rally at 5 p.m. at San Francisco Federal Building at 90 7th Street, with a march to the Montgomery BART station entrance

Rally at 4 p.m. at street intersection at Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Avenue

Rally at 4 p.m. at street intersection at Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Avenue

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Castro Valley Blvd. and Redwood Rd.

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Castro Valley Blvd. and Redwood Rd.

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Cupertino City Center, southeast intersection of Stevens Creek and De Anza Blvd.

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Cupertino City Center, southeast intersection of Stevens Creek and De Anza Blvd.

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at El Cerrito Plaza, all four corners on San Pablo Ave.

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at El Cerrito Plaza, all four corners on San Pablo Ave.

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Powell Street and Christie Avenue

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Powell Street and Christie Avenue

5:30 p.m. at Flagpole Plaza

5:30 p.m. at Flagpole Plaza

5:30 p.m. at Veterans Parks

5:30 p.m. at Veterans Parks

Candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. at Gateway Park (Castro Street and El Camino Real)

Candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. at Gateway Park (Castro Street and El Camino Real)

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Lytton Plaza, University Ave & Emerson St.

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Lytton Plaza, University Ave & Emerson St.

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Mail Depot parking lot

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Mail Depot parking lot

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Sequoia Station – intersection of Jefferson and El Camino Real

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Sequoia Station – intersection of Jefferson and El Camino Real

Rally at 5:30 p.m. in front of Ana Furniture across from hillsdale Mall

Rally at 5:30 p.m. in front of Ana Furniture across from hillsdale Mall

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at San Rafael City Plaza

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at San Rafael City Plaza

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square

Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square

Rally at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Mt. Diablo Blvd. and Main St.

>> Click here to see a full list of rallies and other impeachment events on impeach.org.

