Rallies supporting Trump impeachment scheduled across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rallies around the Bay Area are scheduled Tuesday night ahead of a historic vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The House of Representatives will take a historic vote on Wednesday before departing for the holidays.
Some of the rallies happening Tuesday around the Bay Area include:
- San Francisco
Rally at 5 p.m. at San Francisco Federal Building at 90 7th Street, with a march to the Montgomery BART station entrance
- Oakland
Rally at 4 p.m. at street intersection at Grand Lake Theater, 3200 Grand Avenue
- Castro Valley
Rally at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Castro Valley Blvd. and Redwood Rd.
- Cupertino
Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Cupertino City Center, southeast intersection of Stevens Creek and De Anza Blvd.
- El Cerrito
Rally at 5:30 p.m. at El Cerrito Plaza, all four corners on San Pablo Ave.
- Emeryville
Rally at 5:30 p.m. at intersection of Powell Street and Christie Avenue
- Livermore
5:30 p.m. at Flagpole Plaza
- Napa
5:30 p.m. at Veterans Parks
- Mountain View
Candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. at Gateway Park (Castro Street and El Camino Real)
- Palo Alto
Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Lytton Plaza, University Ave & Emerson St.
- Petaluma
Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Mail Depot parking lot
- Redwood City
Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Sequoia Station – intersection of Jefferson and El Camino Real
- San Mateo
Rally at 5:30 p.m. in front of Ana Furniture across from hillsdale Mall
- San Rafael
Rally at 5:30 p.m. at San Rafael City Plaza
- Santa Rosa
Rally at 5:30 p.m. at Old Courthouse Square
- Walnut Creek
Rally at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Mt. Diablo Blvd. and Main St.
>> Click here to see a full list of rallies and other impeachment events on impeach.org.
