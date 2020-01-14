VIDEO: Tensions rise as homeless moms squatting in Oakland home evicted

OAKLAND (KRON) – At least three mothers illegally occupying a home in West Oakland since November were taken into custody Tuesday morning.

The mothers are part of the group Moms 4 Housing, which has released the following statement in response to this morning’s evictions:

“We’ve heard from people all over the world who are inspired by our nonviolent civil disobedience. People who say that our action has shifted their perspective and helped them understand that housing is a human right. We’ve built a movement of thousands of Oaklanders who showed up at a moments notice to reject police violence and advocate for homes for families. This isn’t over, and it won’t be over until everyone in the Oakland community has a safe and dignified place to live.” Dominique Walker, Moms 4 Housing

The Magnolia Street home is owned by real estate investment firm Wedgewood Properties, which has already offered the group to pay Catholic Charities to shelter the moms for the next two months.

However, the moms say it won’t solve the problem and refused the offer.

As of last Friday, the judge’s order had originally given the moms and children 5 days to leave the property.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

