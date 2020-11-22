Rally held after white neighbor tells Discovery Bay family they’re ‘acting like Black people’

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Family, friends and supporters of the Jones family rallying outside the Discovery Bay Country Club neighborhood Saturday to demand change and condemn racism in their community.

“Right now I have a son who doesn’t want to come back home, doesn’t want to step foot in Discovery Bay,” Gerritt Jones said.

The peaceful demonstration comes days after Gerritt Jones and his family had an encounter with their neighbor captured on home surveillance and cell phones.

Jones: “I don’t know if you’re having a bad day or whatever.”

Neighbor: “I’m not having a bad day but you know what you are a black person in a white neighborhood and you’re acting like one… why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?”

The woman in the video identified as Adona Dean lives across the street.

It all started when Dean approached the Jones’ family about their pit bull Dice, quickly changing topic into a racist rant.

KRON4 spoke to Dean off camera on Tuesday and she denies she was ever holding a taser and says what was in her hand was simply a dog chaser, a toy that allows animals to chase lights.

Despite her comments, Dean insists she is not a racist.

Contra Costa County deputies say no crime has been committed but documented the interaction between the neighbors.

Contra Costa Animal Services is handling the case.

Back at the rally, family members spoke out against racial injustice.

“She said that we’re not normal? What is normal? Normal is teaching your children how to love.”

“Sitting in their own home while minding their own business while Black,” Jones’ family attorney Lisa Bloom said.

High profile civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom is representing the Jones family and says she’ll be pursuing legal action against Dean.

“There’s also probably grounds of a civil suit and violation of the civil rights laws so there are a lot of legal ramifications to what she has done,” Bloom said.

Jones had this to say when asked if he’d heard from Dean.

“Nothing genuine, nothing that I can say that would sit here and allow me to I guess feel like she genuinely understands what she did,” Jones said. “Do I forgive her? Yes, because I don’t hold on to grudges.”

KRON4 reached to Dean again but have not yet heard back.