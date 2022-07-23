SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Neighbors of the Reid-Hillview Airport rallied near the site of Friday night‘s plane crash in San Jose. The wreckage has been cleared and now neighbors are demanding the airport close.

Almost 24 hours after a small plane crashed in front of a home in east San Jose, neighbors of Reid-Hillview Airport gathered near the site Saturday evening.

Speakers included the homeowner who lives right in front of where the plane crashed near Ocala and Karl streets. One woman experienced a plane crash in front of her home more than 20 years ago.

Residents have feared a plane crash and say they are also concerned about environmental issues with the airport.

KRON On is streaming news live now

County Board of Supervisors Chair Cindy Chavez attended the rally. She has been pushing for the airport’s closure.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash.