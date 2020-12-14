Rally held outside London Breed’s home to protest restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Business owners and workers in San Francisco rallied outside of Mayor London Breed’s home in the Lower Haight on Sunday.

The group says they were there to protest closures in the city and demand more data behind businesses that were forced to shut down.

On Sunday, people part of a group called “Open San Francisco” gathered outside of Mayor Breed’s home, protesting the recent closure of businesses during the stay-at-home order.

Their demands include reopening business activities like outdoor dining that haven’t been linked to COVID-19 outbreaks in the city.

“We would like the city of San Francisco to start following actual science and data and not impose rules and regulations that are impenetrable and change daily,” Daniel Kotzin said.

Danielle Rabkin owns Cross Fit Golden Gate, which was one of the many businesses forced to shut down.

“I thought about leaving the city. I’m watching the city burn to the ground. I’m watching all of my members leave the city,” Rabkin said. “I don’t have much of a reason to stay anymore. My business has been completely decimated. I spent 8.5 years building this business to watch it fall a part in matter of months.”

Despite not having any income right now, Rabkin says she’s still expected to pay her gym’s rent and business expenses.

“I’ve gotten a really good taste of the suffering,” Rabkin said. “Some of the darkest times of my life, hands down being forced into unemployment with not enough compensation to pay my rent, feed myself, pay for my health insurance, pay for my commercial rent, my business expenses are mounting.”

For Adrian Cruz, the closures are just as detrimental.

Cruz and his family work at the Intercontinental Hotel. He says they’ve been without a paycheck for 10 months, and unemployment is not enough to take care of his family.

“The money is not enough for a family of four especially in San Francisco where the rent is so high,” Cruz said. “The food is too high. The rent is too high. We have to do something. They have to open the business.”

Without work, the group says the city needs to provide more aid to small businesses and employees.