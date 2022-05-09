SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — That discussion of overturning Roe v. Wade is taking centerstage at a town hall in San Francisco’s Mission District Monday night.

As the the wait continues for the supreme court’s official ruling on Roe v. Wade, protests across the nation continue.

“We know that women will have to travel to get abortion and we want every woman to know that here in California we’re going to continue to provide safe access to reproductive healthcare including and that’s the work we have ahead of us,” Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan said.

She was one of the speakers at a town hall at Manny’s in the Mission District. Bauer-Kahan is also the chair of the select committee on women’s reproductive health.

The leaked opinion from the supreme court is not a final decision but for Jessica Pinckney, executive director of access reproductive justice, now is the time to be prepared.

“We need funds to be able to support those people,” Pinckney said. “We need to make sure that there are enough providers across the state that can provide culturally competent care. We need to make sure that we’re protecting folks from criminalization.”

Dr. Daniel Grossman is an abortion provider in San Francisco. He’s fearful that despite California’s access to abortions it will be challenging for many people in other states to get here if they need help.

“The reality is we’re far from these states that are going to ban abortion,” Grossman said. “Unless we can really mobilize people to provide financial and logistical support to these people who need the care in these states, I’m worried they’re not going to show up.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, about half of the country’s states are expected to ban or severely restrict abortions.

Governor Gavin Newsom and other state legislators have already said they will pursue a state constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to choose.