SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, the Russian invasion of Ukraine draws a large crowd denouncing the deadly force.

Many are in solidarity with Ukrainians and appalled by the growing number of lives lost or upended as the war rages on.

“It’s hurting right now to see what’s happening at home,” said one Ukrainian Bohdan Andrukh.

At least 1,000 people stood shoulder-to-shoulder at Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco on Saturday — demanding Russia pull its troops from the eastern European country.

“My sister is a police officer. So right, now I’m kind of worried because she’s out there,” Andrukh said. “And, my mom who is a judge. She has to deal with all of the politics going on there too.”

“Russia out of Ukraine. Russia out of Ukraine” chants were heard in the crowd.

For event organizer Anastasia Popova, the bloodshed has been gut-wrenching to watch from a distance.

She is half Russian and half Ukrainian.

“It’s already too late for sanctions,” Popova said. “Sanctions should be taken two, three months, or even years ago. Right now, the whole world should fight back to protect Ukraine and protect world peace.”

Popova lives in San Jose now but has former ties to Russian politics.

She says Russian President Vladamir Putin does not have her support.

Native russian Kamilla Linder feels the same way and believes generations of Russians will be left to repair the diplomatic damage this invasion has caused.

“We are ruining relationship with many countries who otherwise would have been our friends,” Linder said.

Linder also advocating for people to reach out to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees. She wants to help them learn English once they have been displaced from their country.