(KRON) — People in Oakland are rallying Friday to demand justice for a man who was shot a killed by a San Leandro police officer in 2020.

Steven Taylor died at a Walmart when former officer Jason Fletcher shot him after he was allegedly stealing merchandise. Taylor’s family said that Steven was suffering from a mental health crisis when the shooting happened.

Fletcher has since been charged with manslaughter. The rally will begin at 9 a.m. outside of the Alameda County Courthouse ahead of Fletcher’s hearing.