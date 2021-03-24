Rally to end violence against Asian Americans held in East Bay

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a march was held Wednesday to bring more awareness concerning crimes against Asian American Pacific Islanders.

The group grew larger as they made their way through the streets of Alameda. Their message simple: Stop the hate, now.

Passionate and vocal, the group of young Asian Americans grabbed their signs and took to the streets of Alameda Wednesday evening.

While this group was initiated by younger Asians — it was a diverse crowd.

Weaving along the shoreline to City Hall for a rally, many people say certainly more needs to be done, especially in light of the recent horrific acts of violence scene in videos and that shooting in Atlanta.

“We need to stand together.”

Many in the group are calling on city and state leaders to take action and make sure those who do commit crimes are properly prosecuted.