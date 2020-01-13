Rally underway for moms ordered to vacate Oakland home

OAKLAND (KRON) – The “Moms 4 Housing” movement has gained a big following and you can see people here are in support of the mothers who have been living in this Oakland house illegally for the last couple of months.

This even though a judge has ordered them to vacate the property this week.

The mothers say housing should be a right and they deserve the opportunity to purchase the home.

Wedgewood, the company which owns the Magnolia Street home, has offered to pay Catholic Charities to shelter the moms for the next two months and move their belongings to a new location.

All this comes after Dominique Walker, one of the homeless moms who took over the vacant West Oakland home, made it clear that they have no plans to move.

It’s all happening despite an Alameda County Superior Court judge’s order that found the moms had “no valid claim of possession to the subject property” and had 5 days to vacate.

Wedgewood wants the group to leave peacefully and voluntarily and for them to take their offer, but the mothers are not rejecting it completely saying…this multi-million dollar corporation is pretending to care about what happens to them and it is disingenuous.

The moms say this is just the beginning of a movement to bring awareness to a housing crisis that favors rich over poor.

The judge’s order indicates the moms can be forcibly removed from the house in 5 days, that why they’ve asked their supporters to join them at the house beginning this morning.

Wedgewood plans to renovate the home and sell it to first-time home buyers.

The company has an agreement with Shelter 37, a non-profit that helps at-risk youth, to provide jobs and job training in the renovation of this home.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next – as their eviction date approaches.

