(BCN) — An emergency rally to call for ceasefire in Gaza in support of Palestinians is planned Saturday at the Harry Bridges Plaza and San Francisco Ferry Building. The rally, called for 1 p.m., comes a day after a near-total communications blackout and perhaps the heaviest Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the invasion began. People in Gaza being unreachable poses a risk for enabling “mass atrocities,” Human Rights Watch said.

More than 7,000 Gazans have been killed, including at least 3,000 children, and over 1.4 million displaced, Bay Area communities have continuously rallied to demand a ceasefire to end the ongoing Palestinian genocide and to stop U.S. military aid to Israel.

“Israel’s ground invasion will escalate the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza,” said Lara Kiswani, executive director of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, per a press release. “With his blank check to Israel, Biden is sending us down a horrific path: we will see more Palestinians murdered, more bombs dropped, more war. The only solution for a sustainable peace is an immediate ceasefire and an end to U.S. funding to Israel.”

The United Nations passed a resolution on a 120-14 vote Friday calling for a ceasefire. The United States and Israel voted against it.

Public outcry to end the Israeli occupation has been mounting, causing Biden’s approval rating to drop 11 points this month. It is also worth noting that over 65% of voters across all parties urge a ceasefire in Gaza.

