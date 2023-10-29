(KRON) – The Petaluma Fire Department is currently assisting the Rancho Adobe firefighters with a large commercial building fire west of Petaluma.
According to the Petaluma Fire Department, the fire is not a threat to the city of Petaluma.
by: Jordan Baker
Posted:
Updated:
(KRON) – The Petaluma Fire Department is currently assisting the Rancho Adobe firefighters with a large commercial building fire west of Petaluma.
According to the Petaluma Fire Department, the fire is not a threat to the city of Petaluma.