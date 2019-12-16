Random highway attacks continue in Monterey County, 62 vehicles struck

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KRON) — A half-dozen vehicles were struck over the weekend by someone throwing heavy objects along Central California highways, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The random attacks have been plaguing a rural stretch of Highway 101 south of Salinas, and Highway 152 north of Hollister, since February. Sixty-two vehicles were hit “on or near the driver side window by a high velocity projectile,” the CHP told KRON4.

Victims were injured by shattered glass.

No arrests have been made, and the attacks are increasing. Half of the attacks occurred since October. On Saturday night, within six minutes, several vehicles were struck.

“The CHP has investigated each of these incidents, but due to their random nature, we have not been able to identify a suspect or suspects,” CHP Cmdr. Capt. Kyle Foster said.

It’s still unclear if the objects originated from the side of the highway, or dropped from an overpass, CHP Officer Chad Cavender said.

“We don’t have any details on where it might be coming from,” Cavender said.

Reward money offered by the CHP, Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, and county supervisor John Phillip rose to $14,000 for anyone with information about who is responsible.

“We are asking the public to remain vigilant but to also report any suspicious behavior or provide us with any information they may have regarding suspects. The safety of the public is our highest priority,” Foster said.

CHP investigators have determined what exactly the thrown objects are, however, declined to release that information. Officers told KRON4 that it could negatively impact the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding those responsible for the incidents is asked to call the CHP, Monterey Area office, at 831-770-8000, or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 888-833-4847.

If you are struck by an object, the CHP asks that you turn on your hazard lights, pull over, call 911, and don’t leave the scene, so that officer can collect evidence.