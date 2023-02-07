SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A scary social media challenge is playing out in San Carlos where people are being randomly stuck with toy guns.

The challenge involves small gel balls filled with water loaded into a toy gun then fired rapidly causing pain and leading the Sheriff’s Office to warn that it is illegal.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, these balls are being shot at people, cars and animals in Downtown San Carlos and surrounding areas, specifically at night.

Officials believe it’s a group of five teens who are driving in a car essentially doing a drive-by shooting with these water-based balls.

The toy gun being used is known as a gel blaster or Orbeez toy gun. It’s filled with water bullets–which can at times be frozen.

While it may be a game to some, the Sheriff’s Office says it’s illegal when it causes pain and can even be considered a misdemeanor depending on injuries.

There have been several victims who have come forward as well as multiple witnesses, all who say they were simply just walking down the street before being struck multiple times.

Officials are asking parents to talk to their kids about toy guns and reminding them that it’s illegal.

If you are a victim or a witness, call 9-1-1.