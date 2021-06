SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Over 6,000 San Jose residents lost power on Thursday morning, but it was quickly restored for most of them, PG&E said.

The utility heard reports of the outage around 7:45 a.m. Power was restored for about 5,025 in under an hour.

PG&E is still investigating the cause of the outage while working to get full restoration.