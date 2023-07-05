(KRON) — A person was arrested for driving under the influence following a hit-and-run collision Monday night in Petaluma.

Around 7:41 p.m., police received a report of a black Range Rover that collided into a parked car in the 100 block of Payran Street. The driver of the Range Rover drove off shortly after the collision, Petaluma police said.

Officers later located an unoccupied Range Rover with damage to its front passenger side in the 700 block of North Kentucky Street. The registered owner of the car was found to have an address in the surrounding area, police said.

Petaluma PD made contact with the owner of the Ranger Rover, Scott Corda, at his residence and determined he was responsible for the collision after objective signs of him being under the influence of alcohol. The 54-year-old had a blood alcohol concentration of nearly four times the legal limit, according to police.

Corda was also on probation from a previous DUI conviction. He was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on multiple charges including DUI and hit-and-run.