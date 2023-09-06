(KRON) — Raging Waters in San Jose is closed for the summer season, and it is not reopening anytime soon. The water park announced Wednesday that it will not be open in 2024.

“We are thankful for the San Jose community and for our outstanding Team Members for helping us bring Northern California’s Largest Water Park to life for nearly four decades. Thank you for all the wonderful memories, San Jose!” it said on Facebook.

Raging Waters’ website paints a similar picture, with the words, “Thanks for the memories, Ranging Waters San Jose!” on its homepage.

The park is located at 2333 South White Road. It bills itself as the largest water park in Northern California.