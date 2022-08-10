PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A rape occurred on Stanford University’s campus on Tuesday, according to a community crime alert shared by the university.

The incident occurred Tuesday around 5:00 p.m., but the exact time is unknown. The crime was later reported to campus security by 8:31 p.m. when a mandated reporter notified Stanford Department of Public Safety that an adult woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by a man she did not know.

KRON On is streaming now

According to the alert, the attack occurred in an unspecified parking lot near Wilbur Hall. The report also cited the Clery Act, which requires that campuses provide updates on sexual assaults that occur on the premises for safety purposes.

The suspect has been identified as an adult male.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is encouraged to call Stanford DPS at 650-723-9633.