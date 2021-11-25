Rape suspect arrested in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sherriff’s have arrested a man after they say he raped a woman with intellectual disabilities.

43-year-old Raymond Dupont Simpson was found near the area of El Camino Real and South Mary Avenue in Sunnyvale and taken into custody on November 24.

Police say the assault occurred on Monterey Road and Senter Road in San Jose on May 24.

Simpson was booked into the Santa Clara County Main jail with bail being set to $210,000. He is facing charges of rape of a developmentally disabled person, kidnapping and false imprisonment.