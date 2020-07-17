Raphael Saadiq to distribute thousands of pounds of food to Oakland for ‘Feed Your City’ challenge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The “Feed Your City” challenge is happening across the nation.

On Saturday, it’s happening in Oakland at noon until they run out of supplies at the Eastmont Town Center.

Oakland music legend Raphael Saadiq will be out helping to feed families in the area.

Saadiq, who was born and raised in Oakland, has had a successful career as an award-winning singer and producer.

Along with other celebrities including music icon Tony Draper and retired NBA star Ricky Davis, Saadiq will be out there feeding families.

They will be providing them with fresh boxes of groceries and PPE supplies.

“The ‘Feed Your City’ challenges in Virginia, Houston, New York, and different places, I was like that’s interesting how can we work this out that I can bring this to Oakland. It’s happening Saturday at 12 o’clock, and we are trying to feed over 3,000 people, from 12 until everything is gone, we are going be working, bringing groceries to your car, I’m not just going to be there I’m going to be doing the work and that to me is amazing that I get to go to the cars and hand families in need food or just people who want it to help other people,” Saadiq said.

It will be first-come, first-serve, and there will be a non-contact drive-thru where you can come up and grab your meals.

If you don’t have a car, that’s not a problem! You can walk up and there will be a separate site following social distancing guidelines.

