This corpse flower at the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum began blooming Monday and is “pretty smelly.” (Photo courtesy of the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum)

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – A corpse flower at UC Santa Cruz — thought to be dead just says ago — is not only in bloom now, but you can buy a regular admission ticket to see it, according to the university’s arboretum.

Just Saturday, the arboretum posted to Facebook that “after careful consideration, we reached the conclusion that our corpse flower is truly a corpse. We do not believe it is going to bloom after all. … We will be performing an autopsy of the flower Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to figure out why the flower did not bloom.”

What a difference a couple days makes!

On Tuesday morning, the arboretum posted that “our corpse flower decided to bloom last night after all.”

“She is still pretty smelly and will be on display until her flower cycle is over,” the post states. “We pollinated last night.”

Parking at the arboretum is limited, but admission today is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for people ages 6-17 and $0 for those under 6.

“Please take a bus, bike or walk,” the post continues, advising that the arboretum will be open till 5 p.m.

So why is it called the corpse flower?

“The plant emits a smell similar to a decomposing body to attract beetles and flies that pollinate it,” San Jose State University Greenhouse Manager Lars Rosengreen stated last week.

There are only about 1,000 of the rare plants in the whole world.