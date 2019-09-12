Rare Friday the 13th full moon expected tomorrow

(KRON) — A full moon is expected in most parts of the United States this Friday the 13th, according to the National Weather Service.

The last time there was a full moon on Friday the 13th was in 2000.

The rare full moon won’t occur on Friday the 13th for another 30 years.

Enjoy the Full Moon this Friday, the 13th. The last occurrence of a Full Moon on Friday the 13th was back in 2000. There won't be another one on Friday the 13th for another 30 years! #sacwx pic.twitter.com/LA4AeSv6k7 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 12, 2019

Grab your telescopes and enjoy the rare sighting!