Rare Friday the 13th full moon expected tomorrow

(KRON) — A full moon is expected in most parts of the United States this Friday the 13th, according to the National Weather Service.

The last time there was a full moon on Friday the 13th was in 2000.

The rare full moon won’t occur on Friday the 13th for another 30 years.

Grab your telescopes and enjoy the rare sighting!

