ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — It’s not something you see every day. A pair of bald eagles were spotted in Alameda on Friday — a rare sight in the East Bay.

The bald eagles were seen nesting at Corica Park Golf Course at 1 Clubhouse Memorial Road. KRON4 shot video (view in the player above) showing the birds at the Alameda golf course.

The birds are a protected species, according to the Bald Eagles Protection Act of 1940. That prohibits anyone with a permit issued by the federal government to take bald/golden eagles, including their parts, feathers, nests or eggs.

Rick Lewis, an avid bird watcher who was at the golf course, says the bald eagles’ nesting is a testament to environmental conservation efforts in the area.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States of America since 1782, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The bird is seen in many government institutions and official documents.