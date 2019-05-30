Rash of car break-ins in Fremont condo complex

FREMONT (KRON) - More than two dozen vehicles had their windows broken overnight at one Fremont condo complex.

Some frustrated residents say it's not the first time they've had a rash of auto break-ins at that location.

More than 25 people at the Baywood Villa's Condo Complex woke up too damaged cars -- Car windows shattered, glass shards littering the ground, in many cases the interior console or glove box rifled thru.

The Fremont Police Department says they responded just before 3 a.m. but say this break in spree could have started as early as 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

There was a line of customers for an auto glass repairman.

Some victims were parked right next to each other.

"Oh it really sucks the windows are really expensive to replace, they didn't take anything it's just damage to the vehicle," one victim said.

The live-in maintenance man's car was untouched, but he is still upset.

"Over 25 cars it pissed me off because we're like a family here and a lot of people upset and I'm just walking around trying to help as many people as I can," he said.

It's not the first time a rash of cars were broken into at this complex.

"About two months ago we had maybe five or six cars break-ins but nothing this huge," the maintenance man said.

One resident said that he's been trying to get the Homeowners Association to install security cameras. The complex manager says they are planning an emergency meeting to address this incident and cameras are one thing that is being considered.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police were still processing the incidents and so far, it appears not much was taken.

Fremont PD says the only items reported stolen have been two pairs of sunglasses, they say in some cases the suspect didn't even bother to rummage through the vehicles

