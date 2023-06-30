(KRON) — Rattlesnakes love sunshine. With summer heat warming up the region this week, snakes may become more visible along some East Bay Regional Park trails, park officials said Friday.

“Snakes, notably rattlesnakes, typically emerge in warm weather to explore their environment, which can lead to more encounters with humans and dogs,” EBRP officials wrote.

If you see a snake, “leave it alone – do not try to capture or harm it. All park wildlife is protected by law. Move carefully and slowly away,” park officials said.

Earlier this June in Mount Diablo State Park, a 7-year-old boy was running along a trail when he felt something hurt his lower leg. He never saw the snake, but the boy showed symptoms that were consisted with a rattlesnake bite. The boy’s mother carried him down to a parking lot before he was airlifted in a California Highway Patrol helicopter. The boy was treated for serious injuries at a hospital and was expected to be OK.

“The mom did a great job keeping her son calm,” said Mt. Diablo State Park Ranger Cameron Morrison.

The hottest temperatures of the summer arrived in the Bay Area on Friday, and will continue rising through the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will climb into the 90s on Saturday in the East Bay.

When visiting Regional Parks during hot and sunny weather, visitors are encouraged to keep in mind some snake safety precautions. Rattlesnake safety tips include: avoid hiking alone so you have help if you are bit, scan the ground ahead of you, stay on trails, avoid walking in tall grass, and look carefully around rocks before sitting down.

What to do if bitten by a rattlesnake, according to EBRP:

If bitten by a rattlesnake, stay calm and send someone to call 911. Remain calm by lying down with the affected limb lower than the heart. Getting medical attention quickly is critical – do not spend time on tourniquets or snake bite kits. If you are by yourself, walk calmly to the nearest source of help to dial 911. Do not run. If bitten by any other kind of snake, wash the wound with soap and water or an antiseptic and seek medical attention. If you are not sure what kind of snake bit you, check the bite for two puncture marks (in rare cases one puncture mark) associated with intense, burning pain. This is typical of a rattlesnake bite. Other snakebites may leave multiple teeth marks without associated burning pain.

Park officials emphasized, “Snakes are an important resource in the natural environment. They are prime controlling agents of rodents, insects, and other reptile populations. Enjoy them from afar and leave them where they are found. It is illegal to collect, kill, or remove any plants or animals from the Park District.”