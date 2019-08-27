Rattlesnake bite sends teenager to hospital in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – A 15-year-old East Bay teen has been released from the hospital after he was bitten by a rattlesnake.

It happened in Walnut Creek on Saturday night.

The scary part is it didn’t happen in a field or on a hiking path but in a neighborhood near a home.

Cayden Zingg tells one heck of a story and is in good spirits, and we can smile about it because his foot is getting better after he was given’ anti-venom but what a wild case.

The teen was about to walk into his buddy’s house after playing football with friends when he was bitten.

Rattlesnakes can cause all sorts of major problems but it appears that Zingg is healing.

Baby rattlesnakes can be dangerous because they can’t control the amount of venom they give.

He just wants everyone to be careful in these hot temperatures and look where you are walking.

His friends are now calling him ‘Rattle Boy.’