OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — R&B singer and songwriter Lyfe Jennings was robbed in Oakland over the weekend, according to a post he made on his Instagram account. Jennings, a platinum-selling artist who has collaborated with acts like Ludacris, Three 6 Mafia and Young Buck, was in town over the weekend playing a series of shows at Yoshi’s.

“I’m in Oakland today, you all know, four sold-out shows and I just come off stage and I got down to Oakland, I pulled up to this spot, again, another place I wasn’t supposed to be,” he said in the post, “pulled up to a spot, went inside, saw some cats, blew up and basically, busted the windows out of the thing and snatched my little book bag. It’s like $120K worth of jewelry and my computer, my ID, passport, credit cards.”

Prior to becoming a successful recording artist, Jennings did a 10-year prison sentence stemming from an arson charge. According to his artist bio, the Toldeo, Ohio native developed his R&B, hip-hop oriented sound while serving prison time.