Re-entry process underway for residents in areas burned by Kincade Fire

CALISTOGA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: A view of a home that was destroyed by the Kincade Fire on October 28, 2019 in Calistoga, California. Fueled by high winds, the Kincade Fire has burned over 66,000 acres and has prompted nearly 200,000 evacuations in Sonoma County and beyond. 96 structures have been destroyed and nearly 80,000 homes are still threatened. The fire is 5 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Additional evacuation orders have been lifted in Kincade Fire burn areas, prompting a re-entry process for residents and businesses in areas burned by the fire.

Residents will receive Nixle alerts from the Sheriff when areas are open for re-entry, and can also click here for the latest updates.

Only residents and businesses will be allowed to enter the areas to reduce traffic and protect public safety and property, per officials.

To re-enter, you must first go to a check-in site where you will provide your address.

According to authorities, identification will be asked for only to confirm that people live there, and will not be used for any other reason.

After everything’s been checked, you will receive a pass from the Sheriff’s department that will allow you access in.

On Nov. 4, the check-in site will be located at the Local Assistance Center beginning at 10 a.m.

The County of Sonoma will be providing gloves, goggles and masks to residents to help reduce exposure.

Bilingual and mental health services will be made available at check-in.

Areas that were previously under Evacuation Orders are now under Evacuation Warnings, and are open for re-entry as of 3 p.m., November 3: