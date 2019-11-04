Re-entry process underway for residents in areas burned by Kincade Fire

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Additional evacuation orders have been lifted in Kincade Fire burn areas, prompting a re-entry process for residents and businesses in areas burned by the fire.
Residents will receive Nixle alerts from the Sheriff when areas are open for re-entry, and can also click here for the latest updates.
Only residents and businesses will be allowed to enter the areas to reduce traffic and protect public safety and property, per officials.
To re-enter, you must first go to a check-in site where you will provide your address.
According to authorities, identification will be asked for only to confirm that people live there, and will not be used for any other reason.
After everything’s been checked, you will receive a pass from the Sheriff’s department that will allow you access in.
On Nov. 4, the check-in site will be located at the Local Assistance Center beginning at 10 a.m.
The County of Sonoma will be providing gloves, goggles and masks to residents to help reduce exposure.
Bilingual and mental health services will be made available at check-in.
Areas that were previously under Evacuation Orders are now under Evacuation Warnings, and are open for re-entry as of 3 p.m., November 3:
- Zone 1C: The Briggs Ranch Road Area. North of Hwy 128. South of the Sonoma County/Lake County Line. West of Ida-Clayton Road. East of Zone 1D.
- Zone 3C: The Chalk Hill Road Area. North of Faught Road. South of Hwy 128. East of Zone 3D. West of Zone 5B.
- Zone 5B: The Franz Valley Road Area. North of but not including Porter Creek Road, Mark West Springs Road, and Shiloh Meadow Road. West of Zone 2/Zone 21.
- Zone 2: North of Hwy 128. East of Ida-Clayton Road. West of the Sonoma County/Lake County/Napa County Line.Points of Entry to these zones are as follows:
- Hwy 128 at Terra Rosa Lane
- Hwy 128 at Franz Valley Road
- Leslie Road at Porter Creek Road
- Pleasant Avenue at Chalk Hill Road
- Franz Valley Road at Spencer Lane