Ready, set, shop: Black Friday store hours for Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s almost that magical time of year for bargain hunters. Retail stores around the Bay Area are getting ready for their annual holiday shopping sales push.
Most major retailers and malls will be closed on Thanksgiving and open early Black Friday morning to offer doorbuster deals. If you’re feeling motivated to face mall madness, here are opening and closing hours set for popular stores and Bay Area malls:
Store hours:
- Best Buy – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Costco – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Kohl’s – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 5 a.m.
- Macy’s – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
- Target – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 7 a.m.
- Walmart – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 5 a.m.
Bay Area mall hours:
Westfield San Francisco Centre
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Stoneridge Shopping Center, Pleasanton
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Westfield Oakridge Mall, San Jose
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Westfield Valley Fair, San Jose
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.
Sunvalley Shopping Center, Concord
Thanksgiving: Closed
Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.