Ready, set, shop: Black Friday store hours for Bay Area

Bay Area

Black Friday shoppers

Black Friday shoppers hunt for deals.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s almost that magical time of year for bargain hunters. Retail stores around the Bay Area are getting ready for their annual holiday shopping sales push.

Most major retailers and malls will be closed on Thanksgiving and open early Black Friday morning to offer doorbuster deals. If you’re feeling motivated to face mall madness, here are opening and closing hours set for popular stores and Bay Area malls:

Store hours:

  • Best Buy – Thanksgiving Day:  Closed / Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Costco – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Kohl’s – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 5 a.m.
  • Macy’s – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
  • Target – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 7 a.m.
  • Walmart – Thanksgiving Day: Closed / Black Friday: 5 a.m.

Bay Area mall hours:

Westfield San Francisco Centre 

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stonestown Galleria, San Francisco 

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Stoneridge Shopping Center, Pleasanton

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto 

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek 

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Westfield Oakridge Mall, San Jose 

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Westfield Valley Fair, San Jose

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Sunvalley Shopping Center, Concord 

Thanksgiving: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

