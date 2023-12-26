(KRON) — An East Bay business owner is without a vital part of his livelihood this Christmas. Early Sunday morning, his food truck was stolen while it was parked for the night.

The business owner said he was devastated to find his truck gone on the morning of Christmas Eve. He was going to use it later that night to deliver Christmas meals to people experiencing homelessness.

“The Grinch is out there, as we see,” said Touch of Soul owner Eric Scott.

What was supposed to be a day of giving turned into a loss for Scott, and his business, Touch of Soul. In addition to the food truck, Scott has a storefront in Emeryville.

He parks the truck in Oakland. When he went to get it Sunday morning, it was gone.

“It’s crazy that you can put so much time and so many hours in working to get something that you dreamed about, and somebody could come take it in six seconds. So, it has been devastating,” Scott said.

There’s surveillance video of the food trailer driving out of the parking lot. You can see the suspect’s white truck pulling it. Scott said someone spotted it on I-5 near Merced heading south.

He was about to get the truck ready for a Christmas Eve event.

“Actually, we give out food to the homeless,” he said. “We go to various sites, pull the truck up and just feed the homeless.”

He says he wants to reschedule the event and continue helping those in need. But first he needs to replace the truck.

“I’m trying to raise about $80,000, the truck cost about $80,000. So just trying to get what I put into it. I may have to start a little smaller than the truck that I had,” he said.

He says in the meantime he’s trying to stay positive and enjoy the holidays.

“I’m going to continue to do what I do, spread love and give love and continue to push forward,” Scott said.

He filed a police report with the Oakland Police Department and is holding out some hope the truck may be found, because it is marked with his company logo.