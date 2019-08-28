‘Security incident’ at Travis Air Force Base was false alarm

FAIRFIELD (KRON) – Travis Air Force Base officials say there is no active shooter on the base Wednesday and that an earlier reported “security incident” was a false alarm.

According to officials, there were reports of potential gunshots near a supply warehouse that were not founded.

The base is in the middle of a two-day training exercise to “test and train Airmen on its ability to respond to emergency incidents.”

Officials said in a statement that “every security incident” is taken “very seriously.”

