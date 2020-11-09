Rebecca Kaplan reelected to Oakland City Council

Oakland City Councilmember At-Large Rebecca Kaplan discusses the homeless crisis inside her office at City Hall in Oakland, California on January 28, 2020. – According to city officials, an estimated 4,071 people were living on the street, in shelters or in their cars in 2019 in Oakland, a 47 percent increase in two years. Activists, however, estimate the number is probably higher than 6,000, as many people in the city that has a population of 425,000 sleep on someone’s couch or in a hotel and are not included in the official count. (Photo by Philip Pacheco / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Rebecca Kaplan has won re-election to Oakland City Council.

“This victory shows that Oakland is not for sale. Billionaire bullies and their $500,000 in expenditures against me were no match for Oakland voters and the trust placed in me by the community. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on the important issues facing our city,” Kaplan said.

On Monday morning, her opponent called to congratulate Kaplan and concede the race.

The results show that Kaplan was elected as Oakland City Councilmember At Large with 49.8% of the vote with Derreck B. Johnson not far behind with 42.7% of the vote. Nancy Sidebotham received 7.5% of the vote.

Many city leaders released statements congratulating Kaplan:

“Congratulations to my friend and colleague. No one is more qualified for this position than Rebecca who has been solving neighborhood issues from securing more funds to combat illegal dumping to improving air quality with cleaner trains, trucks and cranes and the free Broadway Shuttle. She is a champion for public safety and police accountability, developing civilian responses to mental health crises, pushing for gun control and authoring the current ballot measure to strengthen the independence of the civilian Police Commission. Her track record shows she will represent everyday Oaklanders across the city and stand up to billionaire bullies who don’t want to play fair or pay their share. I look forward to our continued relationship and to our vital work on the Council to move Oakland forward.” Councilmember Nikki Bas

“Congratulations to Councilwoman Kaplan on running a principled and hard-fought race. I have no doubt that alongside her colleagues she’ll work fearlessly to bring home resources and advance how we all experience safety and justice in Oakland.” BART Board of Director Lateefah Simon

“Oakland City Councilmember At-Large Rebecca Kaplan has been a strong voice for working families. On every important issue, Rebecca has been a leader. Her victory will ensure that Oakland addresses the issues faced by families struggling to build better lives.” Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council Liz Ortega-Toro

“Rebecca Kaplan is a proven advocate for racial and economic justice – her wide array of initiatives to improve the quality of life, jobs, and safety throughout the city speaks to her values of equity and justice. In the face of major opposition from corporations like Lyft and developers, this is a big win for Oakland! We are excited to work with Rebecca to build on her impressive track record of progressive policy wins in Oakland.” Liz Suk – Oakland Rising Action

“Oakland voters decisively showed that they want to continue the spirited, innovative and effective policies led by Council President Kaplan. Her victory also shows that voters will reject negative, character smearing campaigns and always opt for positive and productive dialogue and policies that better our communities.” Port Commissioner and LGBTQ+ leader Michael Colbruno

