Rebuilding U.S. infrastructure focus of National Governor’s Association Summit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom took the chair and former chair of the National Governor’s Association on a walking tour of the Salesforce Transit Center Wednesday, a project he helped champion when he was mayor of San Francisco.

“It is the Grand Central Station of the West Coast and it is a project to be proud of,” Newsom said.

The governor showed off the 5.4 acre park, talked about how the Transit Center has helped create jobs and a new neighborhood and maintained so-called transit hub of the West Coast is not yet complete.

“What you currently have is a magnificent bus facility, but ultimately it will fulfill a larger dream, which is not just Northern Terminus High Speed Rail, but is an electrified Caltrain that will provide an icon that will have 11 agencies under one roof,” Newsom said.

All of that will take money and during the tour the governor talked about their frustration with getting any monetary help from the federal government

“We’ve got to focus on rebuilding some of these infrastructures to accommodate the needs, and Washington has been failing,” said Gov. Larry Hogan, of Maryland.

The governor said they are able to work in a bipartisan fashion to get the job done. They say distrust and divisiveness in Washington is preventing that on a federal level — something they hope will eventually change

