(KRON) — A movement to recall Alameda District Attorney Pamela Price became official Tuesday as members of the group backing it filed a Notice of Intent with Alameda County officials. Members of “Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE)” sent photos of themselves filing the paperwork to begin the recall process.

After being duly elected by voters last year, DA Price has frequently come under attack for what critics say are overly progressive policies toward criminal justice.

“As crime spirals out of control on Alameda County streets, DA Price reduces sentencing for criminals and even refuses to charge violent felons with crimes,” read a statement from the recall effort.

The statement cited statistics from the Oakland Police Department, stating that homicides are up 80% compared to pre-pandemic numbers and that violent crime and burglaries are up from a year ago at 15% and 40% respectively.

“African Americans are disproportionately hit the hardest by crime in East Oakland,” the group states. “Women have been beaten and robbed by youths; hate crimes against Asian Americans are surging; street vendors have been assaulted, and basic services are under attack.”

The recall, organizers say, is a community-led effort comprised of “residents, business owners, survivors, and family members of victims that demand justice and a return of law and order to Alameda County.”

DA Price has addressed the recall effort and likened its organizers to those that stormed the U.S. Capitol to try and prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

“In what appears to be a page out of the January 6th playbook, outside special interest groups, supported by the Republican Party, are trying to seize control from local voters because they refuse to accept the results of a legitimate, democratic election to remove the status quo,” said Price’s campaign in a statement.

Last year, a similar recall effort across the Bay was successful in ousting San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin.