Recall alert: Salmonella discovered in Sabra hummus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Sabra Dipping Company has voluntarily recalled approximately 2,100 cases of its 10 oz Classic Hummus after the FDA discovered Salmonella.

The product was distributed in 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The hummus in question was produced on Feb. 10, 2021, between 6:00 p.m. and midnight with a “best before” date of April 26.

“No other Sabra products are affected by this recall. This product was distributed to 16 states. The product is over halfway through its shelf life. It’s unlikely you’ll find this product on the shelf. No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported to date in connection with this recall,” the dipping company said.