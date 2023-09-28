(KRON) — Proponents of the “Save Alameda for Everyone: Recall DA Pamela Price” campaign announced Thursday that the Alameda County Registrar of Voters approved their petition to begin collecting signatures to potentially recall District Attorney Pamela Price.

The group, also known as SAFE, will have 160 days to submit 73,195 valid signatures of voters to qualify the recall for the ballot.

SAFE’s committee is composed of former Alameda County prosecutors, victims and victims’ families, community activists, and residents concerned with crime.

“District Attorney Pamela Price has absolutely failed the people of Alameda County. Crime is spiraling out of control. It’s time to stand up for victims of crime and their families to bring justice back to Alameda County,” said Carl Chan, an Oakland community organizer and public safety advocate.

According to Save Alameda for Everyone, in her first nine months in office, Price “unapologetically empowered criminals in an unprecedented way by refusing to charge cases, lowering sentences, and gutting the District Attorney’s Office of experienced, competent prosecutors. DA Price has replaced those dedicated prosecutors with unqualified and often incompetent individuals who have never fought for victims or prosecuted a criminal case.”

In a previous interview with KRON4, Price defended her record.

“Every community has the experience of people making mistakes. If it’s your child, do you want me to throw your child away because your child made a mistake… forever?” Price said.

Price was elected by voters as the county’s district attorney on a platform promising criminal justice reforms, ending the over-criminalization of youthful offenders, restoring public trust, and holding police accountable for misconduct.