SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Elections approved a petition Tuesday that will recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

A special municipal election for voters will take place in conjunction with the June 7, 2022 statewide primary election to decide whether to keep Boudin in his position.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.