Recall election: Santa Clara County voting centers open this weekend

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In less than two weeks and for the first time since 2003, California voters will decide whether Governor Gavin Newsom should be recalled.

Santa Clara County registered voters should have received a ballot in the mail last month. For those who have yet to cast their vote, you can head on over to any of the county’s 36 voting centers or at one of the 100 official ballot drop-off boxes starting this weekend.

“A lot of the voters in Santa Clara County are very excited to vote, we always have good turnout and participation, right now we are 15,000 [ballots] less than we were in the November election at this point,” said Evelyn Mendez, Public and Legislative Affairs Division Manager for the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

County residents who missed the Aug. 30 deadline to register to vote can still register through a Conditional Voter Registration (CVR), offered at the registrar of voters office located at 1555 Berger Drive, Building 2 in San Jose.

“We have ballot drop-off boxes so people can just drive up and drop them off on two different sides of the street,” said Mendez.

“We also have curbside voting, we have ballot drop-off boxes in here [Registrar of Voters Office], our office has been open for 29 days for in-person voting,” Mendez added. “Vote centers open starting on Saturday.”

A volunteer with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters assists a resident with their ballot at one of the county’s 100 official drop boxes.

Voting Center hours:

19 voting centers will be open for 11 days starting Sept. 4 through Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

17 additional voting centers will be open starting Sept. 11 to Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All voting centers will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“For the November election we were prepared for 100 different drop-off boxes and 100 different voting centers,” said Mendez. “Now for this election, there’s only 36 so it’s a pretty easy operation for us and we have it all down.”

Click here to find a voting center or official drop box location near you.