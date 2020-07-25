Recent sideshow activity reported across Vallejo, per police

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Vallejo say there continues to be large groups of people taking part in sideshow activity across the city.

An overwhelming amount of complaints from residents about the sideshows take police resources away from other incidents, according to officials.

Authorities say about 100 vehicles and 300 people take part in these events.

Bottles and fireworks being thrown at officers have also been reported.

The following intersections are the areas of concern:

Sage and Fairgrounds Drive

Lemon and Sonoma Boulevard

Columbus and Lake Herman Road

Georgia and Maple Street

The department is working with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, and American Canyon Police Department to address this issue.

As the city does not tolerate these types of disturbance, officers will give citations, seize vehicles and make arrests if necessary.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department at 1 (800) 488-9383.

