MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs.

While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week.

As of Thursday morning, all seven of Marin County’s reservoirs are at capacity. And with more rain to come, the big question is, “Where will that water go?”

The average reservoir storage for this time of year is normally around 78 percent, according to Marin Water. But in 2022, the area saw an average capacity of about 95 percent.

Currently, reservoir storage is at 127 percent of its average storage for this time of year.

Officials are looking for a strategic plan as water levels continue to out-space storage, but don’t have anything set in stone yet.

“Marin Water remains committed to ensuring a long-term resilient water supply,” Marin Water said in a statement.

State water officials wont know the effect it will have on drought conditions until later in 2023. But, ironically, the state remains under a drought emergency.