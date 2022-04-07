(KRON) – Today will be between hot and downright uncomfortable, with record-breaking heat likely.

Under sunny skies, expect temperatures between 15 and 25 degrees hotter than normal: 80s on the coasts, 90s inland.

The high for San Francisco today is 86 degrees. It’ll be hotter in Oakland and San Jose: 88 and 94 degrees, respectively, according to the National Weather Service.

Pacific Gas and Electric has already come out and said they can handle the strain and won’t have to resort to rolling blackouts, which it may have to do if there are long stretches of hot weather, because 10% of our power comes from hydropower, and the drought is not making those rivers as powerful as they otherwise would be.

CalFire is already clearing dry brush in the North Bay to try and prevent a fire.

When you send your kids to school today: water, sunscreen and, if they’re teens: deodorant.

Luckily this heat wave should start to wind down when winds come in tonight. It will be even more windy Friday, with the heat wave wrapping up with a cool weekend.

If you go to the beach to cool off, beware of sneaker waves that could take you out to sea with little warning.