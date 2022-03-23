CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – The record-breaking heat was felt here in the East Bay as we saw temperatures that we haven’t seen in late March since the 1900s.

Today is supposed to be another hot one. Our meteorologist John Shrable says Pleasanton is going to be 80 degrees later today.

With hotter temperatures comes wildfire season.

It certainly is upon us as several fires broke out yesterday, including a grass fire that started near Highway 4 in Bay Point.

Smoke was blowing across the highway lanes at one point.

Crews were able to stop it at 2.5 acres, preventing it from spreading further.

Someone has been arrested, suspected of starting the fire there.

There was also a fire that sparked in Fairfield – you can see drone footage from the grass fire there. It happened by the railroad crossing at Beck Avenue.

About a quarter-acre burned – it could have spread a lot further if crews hadn’t stopped it because it was a wind-driven fire.

It’s so important to be prepared and to do your part in preventing wildfires from sparking, especially if you live near large grassy areas like the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park or dense wooded areas.

Vegetation has not received enough rain during winter, so it’s very dry.