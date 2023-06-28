(KRON) — Travelers this weekend should expect to have a good amount of company, according to a new report from the American Automobile Association.

A record-breaking 50.7 million Americans are expected to take a vacation over the Fourth of July weekend, AAA says . Nearly 10% of those travelers, 5.6 million people, are expected to be Californians.

AAA says that some of the increased travel could be a result of gas prices and inflation “gradually” easing. But even with airfare costs soaring by 50% since 2022, consumers are still committed to heading out of town.

AAA shared a few key tips for travelers heading out on the roads this busy holiday weekend:

Get your vehicle inspected. An unexpected breakdown can easily turn a hectic trip into a terrible one.

Have a breakdown plan — If your vehicle does break down, you’ll want to know what to do next. Have a contact to reach out to, which could include AAA.

Avoid the busiest times on the road — Avoid peak travel hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, June 30 (which is expected to be the busiest day)

Plan a gas route — In order to take advantage of the best gas prices, check out where the most affordable gas is along your route ahead of time.

Increased travel numbers aren’t just expected on the roads. San Francisco International Airport is expecting to see 150,000 travelers per day on Thursday and Friday, some of the busiest travel days.

Airplane tracker Flight Aware is reporting thousands of delays and cancellations across the United States, and that number seemed to climb on Tuesday. By mid afternoon on Wednesday, 4,400 flights were delayed and 900 flights had been canceled across the United States. An SFO spokesperson tells KRON4 that most of the 200 delays and cancellations on Wednesday were a result of severe rain and thunderstorms in the northeast.

Some planes also need upgrades before being cleared to fly as a result of the rollout of 5G this week, Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Flights could be disrupted in order to facilitate the upgrades before the planes are cleared to fly near the new 5G towers.