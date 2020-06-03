Record highs expected across Bay Area as dangerous heat returns

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) – Have your sunscreen and sunglasses handy if you plan on heading out Wednesday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week!

Highs today will soar well into the upper 90’s to triple digits for inland areas, with 70’s near the coast upper 80’s along the Bay.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all interior locations of the Bay and Central Coast, per the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service Bay Area

Some cooling centers will be open like the one in Concord at the senior citizen center. It will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You will have your temperature taken before going inside, and face masks will be required.

Bottled water will be provided. Snacks are permitted.

After Wednesday, temperatures will begin to cool, with a drop in temperatures anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees into tomorrow expected.

Even cooler temperatures are on the way by Friday.

This weekend will be noticeably cooler with the change of some unsettled weather ahead. That means showers and thunderstorms could be in the forecast, much like last weekend.

