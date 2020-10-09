Record number of voters expected in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Election Day is fast approaching.

This week, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters Office sent out all of the vote-by-mail ballots. The county is already seeing a record number of registered voters.

Shauna Harrison did not want to take any chances with her vote. She lives in Oakland, received her ballot Wednesday, filled it out and turned it into the nearest 24-hour drop box location. Which happens to be Emeryville City Hall.

“First thing I did this morning was sit down and go through it, and make sure I was picking who I wanted to pick for all of the measures and all of the everything,” Shauna Harrison said.

This year, in order to accommodate for the large expected turnout for the Nov. 3 general election, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters has actually increased the number of official ballot drop off locations to 66.

tim dupuis/registrar of voters- “We’ve been preparing for this.”

By comparison — Alameda County had 28 24-hour vote-by-mail drop boxes for the midterm election.

County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis says his department has doubled the availability to match the record number of registered voters this time around.

Dupuis says nearly 940,000 people have registered and he believes that number could exceed one million when it’s all said and done.

“2016 would have been lower than that — closer to the low 800-thousands, so this election has a lot of interest and we’re seeing people come out and want to register to vote,” Dupuis said.

This election, every registered voter in the state will receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

In Alameda County, Dupuis says they were mailed out this week.

tim dupuis/registrar of voters- “And, if anyone wants to vote early right now, even if they don’t have their ballot, they can come to our main office in downtown Oakland in the courthouse, and they can come and get their ballot and vote it,” Dupuis said.

“Think of our health, think of our education, think of our future, think of our planet, think about people,” Shauna Harrison said. “And you know everything everybody’s been going through.”

And, make sure if you choose to mail your ballot. It is postmarked election day or earlier to ensure it counts.